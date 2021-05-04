‘COVID-19 has affected us all physically and mentally’: experts discuss mental health awareness month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – May is mental health awareness month and since the beginning of pandemic research shows there is a rise in mental health issues.

Doctor Janeé Avent Harris wants to see more diversity in the mental health profession. “How do we increase community mental health workers and then also how do we increase advocacy and to make those services culturally affirming,” she says.

That’s something the Greenville Police Department is working on, by using a co-responder model with mental health professionals. Chief Mark Holtzman explains, “Our partnership with the mobile crisis is up and running. They’re responding at least once or twice a day with us, sometimes a lot more than that, and serving the members directly.”

The initiative started due to the rising tensions we’ve seen between law enforcement and the public in the last year. Chief Holtzman says this partnership has already proven to be beneficial.

Even though there are many different resources available for people in person and online, it can be difficult to reach out for help. “Historically, mental health has been stigmatized. We’re combating historical narratives, we’re combating the vulnerability of going to say hey I am not okay,” says Dr. Harris.

East Carolina University has a counseling center on campus for students. The university also has “Project Don’t Wait” which provides no cost consultations to community agencies and school systems to improve mental health resources.

Dr. Harris says, “I want to encourage all community stakeholders, whether it be faith based organizations, sororities, fraternities, other community centers to really do all you can to help us out this month, to really spotlight mental health awareness.”

Local mental health resources: