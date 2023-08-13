GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters on Sunday were battling an early-morning fire at a business in Greenville.

Crews from Greenville Fire/Rescue were called just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday to 1311 West 14th Ave, which is Sutton Amusement Company. Jessica Blackwell, public information officer with Greenville Fire/Rescue, said two firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries and released without having to go to the hospital.

One injured firefighter was hurt on his hand while the other was overcome with heat.

(Bernie Ritter, WNCT photo)

There were road closures on 10th and 14th streets, officials said. Crews from Winterville and Red Oak fire departments assisted and remained on the scene. Both roads will be closed until at least 6 p.m.

(Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

Arriving units found heavy smoke and fire conditions through the roof, according to Batallion Chief Jeremy Anderson. Crews made an interior attack for 15 minutes, but conditions got so bad on the roof that crews had to pull out. Crews were able to get the fire under control four hours later.

Anderon says crews will be on the scene for the remainder of the day into tomorrow.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove is on the scene. More details will be added as they become available.