Crews responded to a fire at a Greenville Dollar General on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a commercial fire at the Dollar General on Stantonsburg Road.

Everyone was evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported, Greenville Fire/Rescue public information officer Jessica Blackwell said.

WNCT is working to learn more about the status and cause of the fire.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that officials have blocked off Stantonsburg Road while they continue to address the fire.