GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Parts of Evans Street were still closed Wednesday night for drivers and pedestrians. It’s because of the construction scaffolding that came off the Hilton Garden Inn during Tuesday’s storms.

“I think not long after it happened, we got a text from the city manager letting us know it happened and they were going to close the street,” said Matthew Scully, a city council member and business owner.

Now on Wednesday, crews were working to secure and take down the scaffolding.

“It’s a big structure,” Scully said. “They said they were going to try and get it done today, but it just depends because it’s seven or eight stories tall and they have to dismantle it one story at a time without getting anybody hurt. So it’s going to take a minute.”

The city closed all businesses along Evans Street on Wednesday from Fourth Street to Fifth Street. Wednesday night, officials said they anticipate Evans Street opening for pedestrians on Thursday morning. They said contractors would continue to work on dismantling the damaged scaffolding and anticipated to continue working through the night.

“The City will continue to assess the scene to determine when the section can be reopened for vehicular traffic,” City of Greenville officials said in Wednesday night’s media release.

If that happens, the portion of Evans Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets will reopen for pedestrians on Thursday morning.

“It is not fun to be closed, especially this time of year, Scully said. “We were closed for a few days for the holidays, so we need the business, but the city manager and his staff are doing a great job. I’m confident they’re doing the right thing and keeping people safe because it’s a huge structure and for it to fall, it could really hurt someone.”

This is just the latest in a string of delays to open the Hilton Garden Inn. It was supposed to open in the summer of 2023. They ran into some delays with what they found in the ground of the property and later said they’d be opening in August of 2024.

Co-X, the property manager, said they’re getting an update from the contractors in the coming days about what the next steps are for the hotel’s instruction.

Business owners said they’re excited for whenever that opening day comes.

“This is an unfortunate speed bump, but we’re really excited to have them as neighbors and opening in downtown Greenville,” Scully said. “We are really hoping it’ll be another catalyst for growth and getting more pedestrian traffic.”