GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fire crews were at the Pitt County landfill battling a fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

Video taken by the WNCT Live Eye camera in Greenville and by WNCT’s Bernie Ritter shows the smoke billowing in the area as the fire continued to burn. The fire is said to be way back in the landfill.

A number of fire trucks and other equipment were being used to battle the fire.

WNCT has a crew there and will have more details as it becomes available.