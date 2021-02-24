CSX to conduct railroad work on Greenville Boulevard, Fire Tower Road next week

Greenville

by: City of Greenville

Posted: / Updated:
CSX 2_1523488082478.JPG.jpg

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Railroad maintenance is scheduled to close a portion of Greenville Boulevard and a portion of West Fire Tower Road next week.

CSX will be performing maintenance at the crossing on Greenville Boulevard located between Evans Street and Landmark Street. This work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and is expected to last two to five days.

Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 3, at the crossing on West Fire Tower Road located between South Park Drive and Baywood Drive. This construction is also scheduled to last two to five days.

These scheduled dates and durations are weather permitting.

The impacted areas will be closed to motorists, and detour routes will be posted to divert traffic for the duration of the work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV