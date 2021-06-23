CSX to conduct railroad work on West 14th Street in Greenville next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Railroad maintenance is scheduled to close a portion of West 14th Street in Greenville next week.

CSX will be performing maintenance at the crossing on West 14th Street between Short Street and Clark Street. This work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 28, 2021, and is expected to last until approximately Saturday, July 3.

The impacted area will be closed to motorists, and detour routes will be posted to divert traffic for the duration of the work. These dates and durations are weather-dependent.