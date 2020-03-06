Customers wipe out supply of hand sanitizers at local Greenville store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With COVID-19 in the headlines, people are going to stores buying products they hope will help protect them from the virus.

If you’ve been looking for items like hand sanitizers or disinfectants, you’ve probably seen them gone off store shelves.

Demand is high as more coronavirus cases are reported around the country.

That means empty shelves for local pharmacies and other retailers.

One employee at Realo Discount Drugs in Greenville tells 9OYS customers wiped out their supply of face masks and hand sanitizers.

Other stores may also be out of sanitizers, but a Greenville man says he already has plenty.

“My wife always pretty much-kept hand sanitizer on hand, she worked in a laboratory before she retired that’s helpful to us. We’ve always got it but I see people who are running out of it,” says Jack Damron.

Agencies like the CDC have the most up-to-date information regarding the spread of COVID-19, and ways to prevent it.

Doctors say one of the best products to protect you from coronavirus is a bar of soap.

They say people should use it and water to wash their hands thoroughly and do it frequently throughout the day.