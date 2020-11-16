Cyclists promote road safety following death of local biker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department officials are still on the hunt for a driver that killed a cyclist last Friday in a hit-and-run crash.

Kari Williams died after his bicycle was hit by the driver on South Memorial Drive.

While police continue their work, cyclists are raising awareness to prevent something this tragic from happening again.

On Monday, activists placed a “Ghost Bike” on South Memorial Drive near the accident. The bike is all white, with a haunting sign reading ‘A CYCLIST WAS KILLED HERE.’

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation reports in a single year, more than 3,100 pedestrians and 950 cyclists are hit by cars. Many survive their injuries, but some result in death.

“Driver awareness. Cyclist awareness. Pedestrian awareness. Let’s make sure our streets are safe for everyone so they can arrive alive, whether it’s a home, church, work, or wherever they’re going,” said cyclist and advocate Steven Hardy-Braz.

Like many, Steven wants to remind cyclists and drivers that legally they share the road. They also want to make sure cyclists are visible to people in their cars.

Ed Johnson with NCDOT said, if possible, cyclists should avoid biking at night because of the poor visibility. If you still want to ride your bike at night, wearing reflective gear and bright colors is important for visibility.

“Be predictable. Drive and ride predictable. Respect each other’s space,” Johnson said.

Greenville police ask if you have any information regarding the hit-and-run crash, you’re encouraged to reach out to GPD.