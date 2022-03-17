GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon Jr. announced no charges would be filed after an investigation into the shooting death of a man back in June by deputies.

Dixon announced the news after the State Bureau of Investigation finished its investigation into the deputy-involved shooting death of Chad Necessary on June 24, 2021. The SBI concluded the deputies used reasonable force in responding to a domestic violence incident where Necessary pointed a loaded gun at one deputy and then at his own wife.

Sgt. D. Dolenti and Deputy T. Scheller of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the Rivercreek subdivision on June 24. The release from Dixon’s office said the deputies encountered the wife of Chad Necessary at the door of the home and then observed Necessary inside with a gun.

“Upon seeing the gun, the deputies backed away from the home and began giving instructions to Necessary’s wife, who remained on the porch. Necessary then came to the door and pointed his gun at Sgt. Dolenti before turning the gun on his wife. Believing that Necessary was about to shoot his wife, Sgt. Dolenti opened fire, striking Necessary three times: once on his hip, once on his thigh, and once on his torso. At some point in the altercation, Necessary turned his gun on himself and fired a single shot to his head.”

Dixon said the SBI reviewed body camera video along with statements from Necessary’s wife. An autopsy confirmed Necessary was shot four times, including the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Under North Carolina law, a person is justified in using deadly force when the person is in any place where the person has a lawful right to be, and the person reasonably believes that deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to the person or to another,” Dixon said in the announcement. “A person acting in self-defense has no duty to retreat. A person who uses deadly force in self-defense is, by statute, immune from criminal liability.

“All available evidence shows that the deputies were justified in using deadly force against Chad Necessary when he pointed a loaded gun at one deputy and then at his own wife. They are therefore immune from criminal liability.”