GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to boogie.

Greenville’s Wildwood Park is holding a dance that celebrates everyone’s favorite guys. Dads are encouraged to bring kids (all genders) out to Wildwood Park, located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive.

The event is on June 3rd from 6 pm-8:30 pm.

The tickets for adults are $10 and the children $5. The ticket will include a live DJ, ambient lighting, a photo booth and light self-served refreshments.



Food trucks will be onsite as well.