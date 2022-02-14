Daughters for Dads dance gives back to families suffering from cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was a chance for people to put on their dance shoes and have a ball in Greenville.

The Daughters for Dads held its 5th annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Rock Spring Center in Greenville on Feb. 11. The dance was put on to benefit families affected by cancer. All of the money raised will go toward that cause.

Daughters for Dads is a nonprofit organization inspired by fathers’ neverending love. After losing their fathers to cancer, three ladies — Allison Mallison, Lisa Cartwright, and Andrea Dixon — created Daughters For Dads. You can see a photo of the three organizers at the end of the above video (pictured left to right).

The organization has helped numerous families ease some of the burden cancer brings, such as providing financial insurance assistance, treats for caregivers, meals and more.

Click on the video to see the special event.