GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her injuries before police and EMS arrived.

Family members of the woman who died have not yet been fully notified, so additional information is not available.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Lowes’ Home Improvement box truck, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said. Officials said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the sedan failed to yield to traffic on Thomas Langston Road as they attempted a left turn from Providence Place. The sedan collided with the truck that was traveling west.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing. The roadway was closed for a period of time but has since been re-opened.