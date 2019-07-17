Democrats to hold anti-Trump event Wednesday afternoon in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) says it will host a press conference in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon to discuss President Trump’s “broken promises to North Carolina.”
The event will take place at 3:00 Wednesday, at Town Common Park, located at 105 East 1st Street in Greenville.
Speakers will include NCDP Chair Wayne Goodwin, Pitt County Democratic Party Chair Sonny McLawhorn, and Pitt County Commissioner Ann Huggins.
Officials say they will discuss how President Trump is “Attacking affordable health care, slowing disaster relief, and passing tax policies that put corporate tax cuts over working families.”