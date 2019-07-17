Democrats to hold anti-Trump event Wednesday afternoon in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) - A large crowd began gathering early Wednesday morning outside Minges Coliseum on ECU's campus in Greenville, eager to see President Trump speak there on Wednesday night.

President Trump, who won North Carolina in the 2016 election, is holding a campaign rally here in Greenville, hoping to capture more votes in 2020.

The President's visit to Greenville comes as he continues to take criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries - even though they are all U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S.