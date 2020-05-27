DENSO confirms 2 COVID-19 cases at Greenville facility

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) DENSO has confirmed two COVID-19 cases at its Greenville facility.

DENSO International America, Inc. said that on May 22, they were notified that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The associate was last on the Greenville campus on May 14.

On May 26, they received a notification that a second employee, who had not been on campus since May 7, tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee indicated they became symptomatic on May 22.

Officials said that based on timing and areas where individuals worked, there is no evidence these cases are related. Nor is there evidence the employees contracted the virus in the work environment.

There are no other employees showing symptoms, officials said.

DENSO has consulted with medical professionals and ensured proper notifications have taken place.

Officials have cleaned the facility per DENSO’s NA Safety Policy, which adheres to CDC guidelines.

This included disinfecting all surfaces such as computer stations, tables, chairs, and tool cabinets and dispose of all paper documents that may have been touched.

DENSO is implementing the following: