GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday was Kentucky Derby Day in Louisville. In Greenville, that means it was Derby Dash Bash Day.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program. WNCT’s Brian Bailey served as master of ceremonies like he has every year of the event.

The Rocking Horse Ranch is a riding program for people with mental or physical disabilities. The horses have been providing an unforgettable experience for people for 31 years. Saturday was Year 19 for the Derby Dash Bash and organizers said it’s an important part of the program.

“All of the money from this event goes to our operating fund for about the whole year,” said Rocking Horse Rance President Karsin Landis. “It helps riders with some sort of disability work through therapies through some equine either on the horse or on the ground.”

Saturday’s event included a silent auction, games and a hat contest all with a Kentucky Derby theme.