Despite pandemic, United Way of Pitt County continues work to help others in need

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – United Way of Pitt County has helped the surrounding area for 63 years by providing direct resources through partnering with other local organizations.

The process of helping others during the Christmas season continues, right up until Christmas Day.

“Our mission here is to mobilize resources and leadership to build a stronger community throughout Pitt County,” said Sue Tidd, director of Community Impact and Communications at the United Way of Pitt County. “We have some wonderful communities here and we know people are struggling and they need help.”

During the pandemic, the non-profit had to adapt to continue helping the community while being safe.

“Like all businesses, the change is re-education of face-to-face meetings and that was a challenge for United Way because that’s really how we’ve done the communication,” Tidd said.

Some of the ways they get the community involved while avoiding face-to-face contact is through donations, such as the Little Free Library. The holiday is the perfect time to donate used or new books for others to pick up at the Little Free Library.

Through January, United Way is also collecting mittens, hats and socks for school children in need this winter.

“Starting in January, write a note campaign for health care workers and school teachers,” said Tidd.

Tidd said there are a number of ways volunteers can use skills and talents to help individuals and organizations.

“If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities, find your passion. That’s what I want to tell people. What are you passionate about, right,” said Tidd.

With new ways to volunteer through United Way, there are more opportunities to do it right in your own neighborhood or workplace. For more information about volunteering, donating and the new campaign on writing a note for healthcare workers and teachers to be given out in February, visit United Way of Pitt County.