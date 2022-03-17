WANCHESE, N.C. — The Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus will host a device viewing from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, to kick off a series of events surrounding the U.S. Department of Energy’s Waves to Water Prize.

The Waves to Water Prize is a five-stage, $3.3 million contest that aims to accelerate innovation in small, modular, wave-powered desalination technology capable of producing clean water in disaster and recovery scenarios, as well as in water-scarce coastal and island locations. In March and April, the prize will conclude with the DRINK Finale — a five-day, in-water test during which finalists will demonstrate their systems and compete for a chance to win part of the $1 million prize pool.

Beginning in 2019, 60 teams proposed, developed and designed systems that could be shipped in a standard container measuring just over a cubic meter, deployed in under 48 hours, and produce potable water from seawater. Four devices have made it to the DRINK Finale and will be deployed from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the device deployment; the deployment window opens April 1 and is dependent on weather and sea conditions. Event organizers will provide a firm date when available.

Other Waves to Water activities planned during the month of April include an information booth at Jennette’s Pier, public art displays, and creative writing and photography workshops. For more information on DRINK Finale activities visit the Waves to Water event calendar.

The Coastal Studies Institute is located at ECU’s Outer Banks Campus at 850 N.C. Highway 345, Wanchese, NC 27981.