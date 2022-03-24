GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville is ready to party.

Uptown Greenville and PiCASO will host their fifth Dickinson Avenue After Dark event Friday from 7-10 pm. The event will have North Carolina craft beers that are from east of I-95 on 8th Street for this beer festival.

The Eastern North Carolina breweries will feature Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, Mother Earth Brewery and Tarboro Brewing Company, just to name a few. The night will also feature music from DJ Cuttystyles, various yard games and more.

Last but not least, there will be numerous food trucks there for the night, like Anita’s Mexican Restaurant, Last Call Pizza, Patty Cakes Cupcakes and many more.

You can purchase tokens for $6, which is good for a pint of beer or a glass of wine. More information on the event can be found here.