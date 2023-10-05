GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday will be an evening of drinks, socializing and more in the downtown area of Greenville.

Dickinson Avenue After Dark will take place up and down Dickinson Avenue from 7-10 p.m. It’s a chance to showcase local breweries, wineries and food trucks in a festive environment.

The bi-annual craft beer and wine fest will be host to more than just breweries. There will also be aerial performances, giant bubble artists and more.

“I’m most excited for the smiles and seeing everyone,” said Gelvin Daniel Rada with Pitt Street Brewing Company. “There’s something for everyone, drinks, wide variety of food.”

Friday will have a unique set-up with new breweries and a new location, between Evans Street all the way to Reads Circle. To get in, just show your ID at the entrances at Greene or Evans Street for a wristband. You’ll also want to purchase a cup. tokens and tickets to use at the stands.

“You have to be there to find out, so it should be lots of fun, parents and their kids and families,” Rada said.

The First Friday Artwalk kicks off the evening of fun, starting at 5 p.m. with Dickinson Avenue After Dark starting at 7 p.m.