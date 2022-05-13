GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something cool is coming to Greenville Convention Center.

The 2022 Differently Abled Fun Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The Differently Abled Fun Fair, founded by the Koinonia Church, has served individuals with severe and profound mental and physical disabilities and their immediate families and caregivers in Eastern North Carolina and the surrounding areas for more than 10 years.

The fair will feature both indoor and outdoor activities, dancing, picture stations with characters, games, live music and much more. Guests are also invited to wear swimwear.

Special amenities include a massage room for caregivers, free haircuts, Caribbean hair wraps, and portraits drawn by a cartoon artist.

For more on the event, click here.