GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city.

It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the conversation so the department knows what to include in its five-year plan.

“This plan helps to identify specific community and housing development priorities,” Berryman said. “It allows us to align and focus resources and funding that are received from HUD, so that there’s some direction and so that the community knows where the city is headed.”

(City of Greenville illustration)

The first housing plan workshop was held on Wednesday at noon. There will be additional workshops planned in the near future. See the above information from the City of Greenville for more details. You can also click here for more details from the Greenville Housing Department’s website.