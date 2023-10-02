GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The dog that was rescued during Ophelia by a Greenville Police Department officer is now up for adoption.

The efforts by GPD officer Benjamin Schultz were captured on video and quickly became a viral video on social media. GPD reported the owner of the dog was charged with animal cruelty and surrendered the dog to Greenville Animal Protective Services.

He”s now available for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter ( Pitt County Animal Services).

GPD reports in a social media post that shelter staff have affectionately named him “Benjamin” in honor of the officer who saved him. They say Benjamin has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.

Benjamin is heartworm-positive. He is estimated to be around a year old. His adoption fee is $135. The adoption fee covers his neuter, full vaccinations and a microchip. You can contact the shelter at 252-902-1725 or stop by.