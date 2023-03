GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to party!

On Friday, Doggie Jams is coming back to Greenville and will feature the award-winning DJ duo, Loud Luxury.

Loud Luxury (Insomniac.com Photo)

The concert will start at 3 pm and will be located at Five Points Plaza. Opening for the DJ duo will be DJ and model Charly Jordan. The event will have signature drinks and beer options with food trucks as well like Rock Springs Truck and Last Call Pizza.

Previous performers include people like Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Jon.