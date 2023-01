GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wouldn’t your home look more awesome with a new doggie?

On January 30, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding the Doggie Pre-Adoption event at First Street Place Apartments. The event will have the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina bring a bunch of dogs to the apartments in hopes of finding them permanent homes.

The event will be located at 400 W. 1st St. in Greenville and will run from 3-5 p.m.

To find out more information, click here.