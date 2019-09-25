‘Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon’ to be held Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Center for Family Violence Prevention said it will hold its 2nd Annual Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Greenville Convention Center.



Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. for check-in and networking, and the program begins at 11:30.



The purpose of the luncheon is to raise awareness about domestic violence and to raise funds to continue the work of the Center for Family Violence Prevention in Breaking Cycles…Building Lives. The Center serves Pitt, Martin, and Washington Counties with a focus on domestic violence education, prevention, and service to victims.

Last year’s event raised approximately $75,000 and assisted with general operations as well as new educational efforts aimed at teaching teens about healthy relationships. A pilot program began at Rose High School in February 2019 and has since been expanded to two other schools in Pitt County. Staff desires to eventually teach the program in all high schools in Pitt, Martin, and Washington Counties.

The 1st Annual Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon in 2018 featured former Greenville City Manager Ron Kimble and his wife Jan sharing the tragic story of losing their daughter at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. This year’s luncheon features keynote speaker Allen Thomas, Jr., who will share how domestic violence impacted his life and his family. While a student at ECU, Allen’s mother was murdered by his father in a senseless act of violence. That life-changing event prompted Allen to begin speaking out about domestic violence. He has made over 50 presentations on the subject since 2010 including presenting at national conferences of the National Coalition on Domestic Violence and the National Organization for Women.