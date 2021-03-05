Don Octigan Named New Director of Greenville Recreation and Parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville native Don Octigan has been named the new Director of Recreation and Parks for the City of Greenville.

Octigan will take over for the retiring Gary Fenton on April 9, 2021. For Octigan, the new role will be the latest step up the ladder during a career with the City of Greenville that has spanned more than 20 years.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to become Director of the City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and continue to serve the great community and citizens of Greenville,” Octigan said. “Following two great leaders, first Mr. Boyd Lee, and now Mr. Gary Fenton, I have big shoes to fill. I appreciate the leadership of Mr. Fenton the last 14 years and look forward to continuing the many successes accomplished during his time in Greenville.”

Octigan began his career with the City of Greenville in 2000 as a part-time worker for the Recreation and Parks Department. After graduating from East Carolina University in 2005 with a degree in Management of Recreation Facilities and Services, he began his full-time career in January of 2006 by being promoted to the Recreation Assistant Position for Adult Athletics.

Octigan continued his career with the City by filling various roles, which included Recreation Supervisor for Youth Athletics, Recreation Manager for Centers & Programs, Recreation Superintendent, and his current role as Assistant Director of Recreation & Parks. In his new role, Octigan says he is looking forward to carrying out the City’s goals and working to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

“Each Recreation and Parks employee is dedicated to providing quality recreational services for the Greenville community and caring for our various parks and recreation centers,” Octigan said. “It will be a privilege to lead this great team. I look forward to the ongoing work of the Recreation and Parks Department as the staff enhances Greenville’s quality of life and meets the needs of the community.”