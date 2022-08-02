GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina is hosting its 6th annual telethon presented by WNCT 9OYS. The telethon is Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In honor of the organization’s 35th anniversary, the goal is to raise $35,000. You can click the below link to give now or take part in the on-air telethon on Friday.

You can also text to donate. Text WNCT35 to 443-21.

We’ll have more details on what number to call on the day of the telethon so check back then.