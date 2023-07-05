GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Traffic was being diverted from an area on Greenville Boulevard exiting the city due to downed power lines Wednesday evening.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT video)

Crews from Greenville Utilities were at the scene trying to fix the issue. At least one power pole was broken in the area of Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Greenville Fire/Rescue crews could also be seen trying to put out a fire reported in the roof area of the church. It was unclear if the fire started from the power lines being down.

Greenville police were redirecting the traffic as crews continued to work the area past 5:30 p.m. The area between 10th Street and Pactolus Highway was closed along with Old Pactolus Highway, which runs parallel to the church.

Power lines down on Greenville Boulevard (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Meteorologist Jerry Jackson reports heavy rains throughout Eastern North Carolina have made for a difficult day of driving. Reports from the National Weather Service out of Newport/Morehead City of flash flooding were coming in from Onslow and Duplin counties. Trees were also reported down.

In Morehead City, flash flooding was reported in some spots with multiple reports of vehicles stranded due to the heavy rain in Wallace. The NWS also reports a tree fell on a home west of Rose Hill.