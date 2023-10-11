GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve been in downtown Greenville, you’ve probably noticed a new building going up. It’s the Hilton Garden Inn.

The eight-story hotel is set to open in August of 2024. It was originally supposed to open in the summer of 2023, but developers had some problems with the land on Evans Street.

“We found some things in the ground that cost us some time,” said Scott Diggs, a managing partner of Co-X Properties. “We’re actually making up time now. They’re on the sixth or seventh floor right now. They are laying about a floor a week approximately. The total top of the building will be on within the next 30 days.”

Crews are busy making sure it’ll be ready by August for the start of a new school year and football season at East Carolina University.

“We hope to host the visiting teams for other sports,” Diggs said. “We’ll be able to host families who are bringing their kids to interview at ECU for the opportunity to be educated at the university.

“There will be all sorts of neat opportunities where we are going to interact with the university to try and make it feel and live like a downtown product that is very walkable to the university.”

Greenville city leaders also hope this will be an attraction to downtown and all it has to offer.

“Beginning of next football season, we will have 100 rooms open to the public to be right outside of a Freeboot Friday,” said Michael Cowin, the soon-to-be Greenville city manager. “They can enjoy all of the festivities, and not only our pep rally but all of the nice shops, retail and restaurants we have in the downtown area.”

Once open, it’ll also have a rooftop restaurant and bar with a full view of the city.