GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Downtown Greenville Partnership is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive survey as part of its strategic planning process.

The survey aims to gather valuable insights from stakeholders, members, and the community to inform and shape the organization’s strategic initiatives in the coming years.

Downtown Greenville Partnership is committed to continuous improvement and ensuring that its strategic priorities align with the needs and expectations of its stakeholders. The survey represents a crucial step in this process, providing an opportunity for individuals to share their perspectives on key aspects of the organization’s mission, goals, and areas of focus.

Key Survey Objectives:

Community Engagement: Gather input from the community to understand their needs, expectations, and aspirations. Stakeholder Perspectives: Capture insights from members, partners, and other stakeholders to ensure a well-rounded understanding of their priorities. Identify Strengths and Challenges: Assess the organization’s current strengths and challenges to identify areas for improvement and growth. Future Direction: Solicit input on potential areas of focus, new initiatives, and emerging trends that should be considered in the strategic planning process. Downtown Greenville Partnership encourages all stakeholders, including members, employees, partners, and community members, to participate in the survey. The organization recognizes the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping a comprehensive and inclusive strategic plan.

Survey Details: