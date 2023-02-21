GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will host LOVE ONE ANOTHER, a half-day symposium created to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities. The symposium will take place in the Main Campus Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Featured keynote speakers are Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree (ECU ’93), rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, and Rev. Dr. Nancy E. Petty, pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh. The event will include workshops facilitated by members of the organizing committee.

“For many in the LGBTQ community, the quest for understanding and acceptance is often fraught with rejection and shame in many religious traditions,” said Mark Rasdorf, director of the ECU Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. “The vision of the LOVE ONE ANOTHER symposium is to create a space where people from across eastern North Carolina can come together to explore, share and listen.”

The Shower of Stoles, a project of the National LGBTQ Task Force, will be displayed at the symposium. The Shower of Stoles is a collection of over 1,000 liturgical stoles and other sacred items representing the lives of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of faith. These religious leaders have served in 32 denominations and faith traditions, in six countries, and on three continents. Each stole contains the story of a LGBTQ person who is active in the life and leadership of their faith community in some way: minister, elder, deacon, teacher, missionary, musician, administrator or active layperson.

The event is open to the ECU campus community and the public. Admission, which includes lunch and all sessions, is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ecu.edu or by calling 252-328-4788.

For additional information visit https://lgbtq.ecu.edu/loveoneanother/.