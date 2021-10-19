Dr. Keiko Sekino of Greenville, NC is Nominated by Hopper Piano Company for Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame

Stenway & Sons hosts Teacher & Educational Parner Hall of Fame award ceremony and dinner at LaGuardia Marriott, 9/30/2021. Photo by Chris Lee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local piano teacher from Greenville, NC, Dr. Keiko Sekino has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators.

Pianist Keiko Sekino enjoys an active career as a solo recitalist and chamber musician in the United States and abroad, having performed at such venues as Carnegie Weill Recital Hall, Steinway Hall, Bennett-Gordon Hall at Ravinia Park, and Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

Keiko Sekino completed a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University and holds additional degrees from Yale University in economics and music. Hopper Piano Company, located in Raleigh, has been an exclusive Steinway dealer since 1977.