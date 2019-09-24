Live Now
Dr. Perrin Jones elected to fill 9th District seat of Greg Murphy

Greenville

NC Republican Party

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Dr. Perrin Jones, of Greenville, has been elected by the Pitt County Republican Party to fill the former 9th District NC House seat of newly-elected U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy.

Murphy was sworn in last week to his seat in the NC 3rd Congressional District, which he won election to earlier in September.

The District 3 Congressional seat has been vacant since the February passing of Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.

