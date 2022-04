GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local brewery Pitt St Brewing Company is holding an event called Paints & Pints on May 7th from 12:30-2:30 pm.

The painting class will be taught in the back room with Honeybee’s House of Art with classes being priced at $36. The class will include a two-hour session taught by Melissa from House of Art, Canvas, all supplies, and a cold beverage of your choice.

The deadline to sign up for this class is May 4th.

To sign up for this event, click here.