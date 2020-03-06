Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Driver charged after pedestrian injured during crash

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was injured during a crash Thursday night.

Greenville Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Village Drive.

Officials said the driver of the car 68-year-old Jerry Mullins from Greenville, was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Resisting a public officer

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is still at Vidant Medical Center.

Officials is still working to confirm the victim’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV