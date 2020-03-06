Driver charged after pedestrian injured during crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was injured during a crash Thursday night.

Greenville Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Village Drive.

Officials said the driver of the car 68-year-old Jerry Mullins from Greenville, was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while license revoked

Resisting a public officer

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is still at Vidant Medical Center.

Officials is still working to confirm the victim’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.