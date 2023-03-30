GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged in the crash that killed a pedestrian back in February.

Rayon Artis, 46, of Greenville was charged with Felony Hit Run Serious Injury/Death in connection with the crash that killed Robert McLeod, 53, of Pink Hill. Artis turned himself in to the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Police said shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 that officers responded to Dickinson Avenue and South Skinner Street for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed McLeod was in the roadway on South Skinner Street when he was struck by a Ford flatbed tow truck that was trying to turn from Dickinson Avenue onto South Skinner Street.

Police said Artis left the scene but later returned and identified himself.