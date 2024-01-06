GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January is a month for resolutions. One popular resolution is cutting back on alcohol, whether that’s in moderation or altogether.

The month-long cutback on alcohol is called Dry January. People use the month as motivation to cut back on all kinds of bad habits, including drinking. We spoke with some people who say they are attempting Dry January this year as well as some places trying to help along the way.

“I’m probably going to miss out on a couple of experiences but it’s going to be better for my mind, body and soul to just be completely sober in this month,” said Mary Lofland, a waitress at Sup Dogs.

Dry January is a month-long resolution for people wanting to make a change.

“I actually worked on the 31st and then I’ve been working a lot of days since then, and we’ve seen a higher rate of mocktails for our crushes and we have the Heineken zero, too,” said Sup Dogs waitress Bayleigh Glynn.

“You can get them on your DoorDash orders and I personally have seen a pickup on that side which is interesting,” said Sup Dogs General Manager Marilyn Reichstein.

For some, a whole month can be difficult. But that’s part of the resolution.

“I want to diet, exercise and just not feel terrible the next morning after having fun,” Lofland said. “I’m tired of feeling like that so I’m doing Dry January.

“You do not need alcohol to have fun, if you have real friends and people around you that are positive like reinforcements for you then you shouldn’t need alcohol in the first place to benefit you in life.”

There are ways to enjoy yourself while still staying dry.

“Depending on what flavor Crush, we can add syrups in place of the alcohol to give the same flavor and the same effect,” Reichstein said. “It’ll still come in the same cup with garnishes and stuff so you’ll still feel like you’re part of the mix but just no alcohol in it.”

“The biggest tip is one I always ask because some people just assume that you’re at a bar they’re not going to have it so you can always ask,” said Glynn.

“Mocktails is a great way for someone to feel included in the group so everyone’s wanting to go out for drinks and you don’t want to be that one that’s bringing it down. You can still come and feel like you’re included, so I think it’s a great little pep talk to give yourself for sure.”