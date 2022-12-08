GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A foundation is spreading holiday cheer to Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The Dylan Quick Foundation is donating toys to children who have cancer. Foundation executive director Tammy Quick said this brings a little holiday cheer to children receiving treatment. The foundation has not made its collection goal for this year, however.

“It just makes it hard when you’re that parent in the hospital watching your child go through that, you can’t seem to get that spirit to run out and buy Christmas for them, you just really want to see them get better and get home,” Quick said.

The Dylan Quick Foundation will be collecting toys until December 12.