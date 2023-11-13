GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club received a $100,000 investment from the Earl Boykin family to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today.

Earl Boykin, who passed away in the fall of 2023, was a longtime Pirate Club benefactor along with his wife, Faye. The gift was made by Earl’s wife, Faye, daughter, Sloane Boykin Brooks, and her husband, Howard Brooks. This investment will support the expansion of the current baseball building. The area in front of Clark-LeClair Stadium will be named the Earl Boykin Plaza.

Earl served on the Pirate Club Executive Committee and volunteered his time in numerous capacities including serving as the Wilson County Chapter President. He owned Earl Boykin Sports in Wilson, and the business was a great partner with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club.

“Earl was the ultimate Pirate and was truly loved by all,” Pirate Club Assistant AD for Development Matt Maloney said. “I miss my friend dearly. Earl was at everything Pirate related. He checked all the boxes. He was a great friend and teammate to the Pirate Club and was always wanting to help. Earl and Faye have participated in all the campaigns over the years, but their impact goes much deeper. The success of the Pirate Club was important to Earl, and it showed with the way the Wilson Chapter flourished under his leadership. He was a leader, a uniter and was constantly urging others to engage with the Pirates. People listened to him because they could feel his passion for the Pirates.”

As a longtime season-ticket holder for Pirates football and baseball programs, it was rare not to see Earl at a Pirates home event. He was a pitcher and position player for the Pirates on the 1961 NAIA National Championship Baseball team. He played a key role in the Pirates championship run with his pitching performances.

The Boykins have been members of the Pirate Club for 40 years and have participated in numerous campaigns including the Baseball Stadium, Dowdy-Ficklen Renovation, Second Century, and Circle of Excellence campaigns.

For more information about the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, please visit ecupirateclub.com.