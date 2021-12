GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a home occupied by several college students.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said the fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Shady Lane. Officials said it’s believed the fire began on the front porch.

(Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Investigators were looking into the cause and remained on the scene through the rest of the morning. More information was expected to be released by GF/R later on Wednesday, officials said.