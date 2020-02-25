Early voting turn out in Pitt County so far

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Board of Elections is expecting long lines at one-stop voting locations in Pitt County this week.

They state that will extra voting time during the early voting period this go around that people seem to be taking their time to vote.

Comparing early voting numbers from 2016 to 2020, the Board of elections in Pitt County says that they wish the numbers were higher this time.

Election director Dave Davis feels that people have their sights set on the general election in November. Dave says when you put that into perspective that they are on track.

“This is where we’re gonna see a busier turn out than we have seen in the previous week and a half. Definitely Thursday Friday Saturday it’s gonna be busy so go ahead and go now if you want to avoid any possible lines,” said Dave Davis, Director of Elections, Pitt County

Out of the counties, 5 One-Stop locations Davis says the Alice F. Keene site will be one of the busiest with early voting ending this Saturday.