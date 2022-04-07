GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina Heart Institute is hosting the 17th annual Jean Mills Symposium.

On Friday at the Heart Institute, the impact of race and racial disparities on the physical, emotional, and social well-being of minoritized people of Eastern North Carolina will be discussed.

Dr. Irma Corral, the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, where she also serves as the Director of the Division of Behavioral Medicine.

There will be podium presentations and free community events.

It will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 115 Heart Dr. in Greenville.