GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A day for remembrance and joy is happening on April 23.

East Carolina University will be hosting an event called Jesse’s Rally for Change. The event, which starts at 1 p.m., will raise awareness about preventing child abuse.

The rally will be held to remember Jesse Ray Adams who was murdered in 2012 shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The rally will also be held to promote Jesse’s Law in North Carolina.

The event will feature kids activities, raffles, speakers and music.