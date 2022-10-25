GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be $16 million going towards studies surrounding hurricanes and their impacts on homeowners.

Dr. Meghan Millea, an economics professor and the interim director for Natural Hazards Research at ECU, shares what they are also hoping to gain from their studies.

“Another thing we’re looking at is how can we safely and equitably remove people who are in harm’s way through buyouts that meet the needs of the homeowners who are accepting those buyouts. And we’re also including insurance and how the insurance market stays in those areas and offers insurance,” said Millea.

Millea added the team of researchers includes sociologists, structural engineers and economists to name a few.