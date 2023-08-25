GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University’s Student Health Services has earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Student Health Services has been accredited by AAAHC since 2002, and this specific accreditation is effective through 2026. Accreditation distinguishes SHS from many outpatient facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

Status as an accredited organization means SHS has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. More than 5,000 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are accredited by AAAHC. Not all ambulatory health care organizations seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous on-site survey process are granted accreditation.

“This is an important milestone in the continuing growth and success of our health care organization,” said Dr. Brandon Frye, vice chancellor for student affairs. “Pursuing accreditation shows our commitment to providing the highest levels of quality care to our patients, and the same high level of quality in our business practices. Achieving accreditation by AAAHC is proof that we have met the rigorous standards of a nationally recognized third party.”

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking accreditation by AAAHC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“Going through the process reiterates that we are a health care organization in pursuit of excellence,” said Dr. LaNika Wright, associate vice chancellor for health and well-being and executive director of Student Health Services. “We hold ourselves to high standards and desire to provide the highest quality of care. SHS is comprised of some of the finest employees on ECU’s campus and I am proud to be a part of this team.”

For more information visit www.ecu.edu/studenthealth.