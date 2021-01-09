Eastern Elementary moving to virtual learning next week after COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools announced Saturday that one of its schools will go to virtual learning next week due to reported cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Elementary will move from face-to-face learning to virtual instruction from Jan. 11-15. The move was made after “reported cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, and related quarantines affecting several departments will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return.”

“We will assess the situation at Eastern and monitor any other school’s operational capacity and inform parents of any further decisions. Parents or staff members of Eastern Elementary with questions should contact classroom teachers or school administration if there are further questions.”

Pitt County Schools returned to in-person learning on Wednesday, one day after the school board voted for this instead of online learning.