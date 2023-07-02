GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you happen to be outside and looking up at the sky, Sunday was National UFO Day.

July 2 is set aside as the date because it’s the date of a supposed UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947.

Sev Tok is an author, co-owner of the Spirit Shack in Oriental and a field investigator for MUFON. It’s an international organization investigating UFO reports around the world.

Tok said millions of people have witnessed UFOs, including right here in North Carolina.

“In the past year and a half, about 260 North Carolinians reported UFOs to MUFON,” Tok said. “Last month, we had 14 sightings and there were about 30 North Carolinians who reported direct E.T. contact to MUFON.”

Tok knows all about contact. She said she had her own personal encounter in Arapahoe.

“I came face to face contact with these beings, they’re what we call The Greys, the small ones with the big eyes,” Tok said. “I was paralyzed on this bed and I was lying on my side and I could feel there was something behind me.

“When I moved my head and turned around, there was a Grey standing behind me doing something to my back. Then I turned my head back around and I found myself back in my bedroom.”

She said the experience left mysterious markings on her body. Pictures of those markings are in her book called ‘You Have The Right To Talk To Aliens,’ which is sold on Amazon and in Spirit Shack.

“I was unpacking dishes in the morning and it felt like something bit my back, and it hurt,” Tok said. “I looked and they left two red X marks on my back.”

Tok says her experiences and knowledge about UFOs have changed her perspective on the world we live in. She even offers free ‘UFO Talks’ in her store.

“I just want to provide an environment for people to come find out what’s going on as far as UFO research as far as UFO information, what the government is admitting, and to also share stories,” Tok said. “If you’re an experiencer, if you’ve seen a UFO, and you wanna talk about it or ask questions, I am providing that environment.”

For more information on Tok’s UFO Talks, her book, and her store The Spirit Shack, click here.