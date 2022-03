GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Come one, come all.

First Presbyterian Church will host a BBQ plate fundraiser on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for an upcoming summer mission trip. The plates will be $10 and include BBQ, coleslaw, green beans, hush puppies and homemade pound cake.

Customers interested can pull in on the Elm Street side for drive-through pick up. The address is 1400 South Elm Street. For more information, you can call Youth Director Brian Dilday at 252-758-1901.