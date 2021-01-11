ECU administrators discuss plans for return of students next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Administrators at East Carolina University held a virtual news conference Monday morning to discuss the game plan for the return of students to campus next week.

Classes resume Jan. 19. A negative test is required for students living in on-campus housing. They can get free testing at the school every Thursday during the spring semester.

Officials said testing and other precautions aren’t the full answer. The success this spring is up to the students.

“Students, this is your responsibility and our responsibility,” said Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs Virginia Hardy. “Need you to be responsible for yourself and each other. If Pirate Nation is going to survive this, we have to do this together as a university.”